Todd Cantley

HR Automation

Todd Cantley
Todd Cantley
  • Save
HR Automation app design app desktop design user interface ui
Download color palette

I just wrapped up the design for an HR automation desktop and webapp for one of my clients. Here's one of the screens.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Todd Cantley
Todd Cantley

More by Todd Cantley

View profile
    • Like