Sony Rouhaud

The Walking Dead Webdesign

Sony Rouhaud
Sony Rouhaud
  • Save
The Walking Dead Webdesign twd daryl rick dead walking the webdesign
Download color palette

Project of a TWD webdesign ! Give me your opinions !

See full project here :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32421333/The-Walking-Dead-Webdesign

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Sony Rouhaud
Sony Rouhaud

More by Sony Rouhaud

View profile
    • Like