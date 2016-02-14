Gabriela Castro

Le Loup Aime Chaperon

Gabriela Castro
Gabriela Castro
  • Save
Le Loup Aime Chaperon product illustration kawaii cuta washi-tape children cuento tale lobo rouge caperucitaroja chaperon-rouge
Download color palette

Development of tape with design and illustration
"Le Loup Aime Chaperon"

Gabriela Castro
Gabriela Castro

More by Gabriela Castro

View profile
    • Like