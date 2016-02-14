Dave Anspaugh

Lotus Valentine

Dave Anspaugh
Dave Anspaugh
Hire Me
  • Save
Lotus Valentine community grow growth gradients lines group life circle logo flower lotus
Download color palette

Happy Valentine's Day!

Here's a lotus made of hearts. It's actually really ironic that I'm finishing this logo today, since it's being used for something a little different than Valentine's Day. :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Dave Anspaugh
Dave Anspaugh
Senior Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Dave Anspaugh

View profile
    • Like