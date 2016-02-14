jeremy hughes

Dallas, not the TV show

Dallas, not the TV show spot youth cool skyline city vector illustration halftone monostroke architecture
little goofy version of our "world renowned" skyline here. too much neon/led lighting for my taste, but it's suitably overstuffed.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
