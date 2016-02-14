Sam Nga Blum

Borden's Ice Cream

Sam Nga Blum
Sam Nga Blum
  • Save
Borden's Ice Cream shoppe ice cream bordens lafayette vector building illustration architecture
Download color palette

Borden's Ice Cream. 1103 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, Louisiana. Built in 1940.

This Borden's Ice Cream shop was started in 1940 by Flora Levy in a building that had been in her family for years. It is now the last retail ice cream shop location for Borden's open in the United States.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Sam Nga Blum
Sam Nga Blum

More by Sam Nga Blum

View profile
    • Like