Borden's Ice Cream. 1103 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, Louisiana. Built in 1940.
This Borden's Ice Cream shop was started in 1940 by Flora Levy in a building that had been in her family for years. It is now the last retail ice cream shop location for Borden's open in the United States.