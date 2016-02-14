Dave Gamez

Happy Valentine's Day!

Dave Gamez
Dave Gamez
  • Save
Happy Valentine's Day! gif loop motion graphics team motion wrteamo valentinesday valentines
Download color palette

From Team-O with love: Happy Valentine's Day!

Some of my stuff:
Dave Gamez | Instagram | Facebook | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Dave Gamez
Dave Gamez

More by Dave Gamez

View profile
    • Like