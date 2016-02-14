Derrick Stratton

Lion Mascot Logo

Whats up guys. Todays post is from one of my very first Sports or "Mascot" Logo. This was created in 2015 for @Fraser Davidson 's SkillShare class. One of my favorite designs from last year. I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I, thanks for watching! More to come..

