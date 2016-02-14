Symbol for a new surf project

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
UPDATE 2019 ::: PLEASE DON'T USE THIS SYMBOL. This design is part of the visual indentity of www.wsc.surf and is a registered trademark. We made this design in 2015.
The symbol is inspired by the view of the riders when they're in the barrell. 🌊🏄