Laurence Carver
Blink

Link preview

Laurence Carver
Blink
Laurence Carver for Blink
  • Save
Link preview update schedule daily calendar bot cards chat
Download color palette

I'm reviewing how certain messages are displayed on Blink. Here's the latest (compact) version of link previews that should be working it's way onto the platform over the next couple of weeks.

Lots more to come...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Blink
Blink
Welcome to Blink Design

More by Blink

View profile
    • Like