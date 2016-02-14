Xavi Colomer

Einstein Gravitational Waves Final

Xavi Colomer
Xavi Colomer
  • Save
Einstein Gravitational Waves Final einstein illustration science waves gravitational space illustrator cartoon character history physics universe
Download color palette

Quick Sketch to celebrate the detection of the gravitational waves.

Xavi Colomer
Xavi Colomer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Xavi Colomer

View profile
    • Like