Deluxe Stockholm

Pineapplegirl

Deluxe Stockholm
Deluxe Stockholm
  • Save
Pineapplegirl davidson fraser animation flat sunshine summer valentines bikini beach girl pineapple
Download color palette

This is Estelle hurrying to the beach to surprise her girlfriend with some fresh pineapple on valentines day.

My version of Fraser Davidsons skillshare class: https://dribbble.com/shots/2440468-Skillshare-MonthOfLearning

Deluxe Stockholm
Deluxe Stockholm

More by Deluxe Stockholm

View profile
    • Like