template files from here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/33999418/Salah-Resume-FREE-Personal-Template

---------------

Salah Mustafa Portfolio\Resume is a personal curriculum vitae template that can be used by all the web workers such as Designers or Developer.

This template contains PNG, PSD layers and fonts used.

Layers in this template are : Homepage, Contact, Portfolio and a blank template if you want to add a page.

All the text content is written with Montserrat Google Font, so there is no problem can face you coding it.

Colors are consistent and have the tendency of Web and Design.

The template is based on flat design, and you can see that from the wireframing of the concept which present the whole homepage.

I hope that my work interest you, feel free to ask anything.

Have a good time.