🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
template files from here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/33999418/Salah-Resume-FREE-Personal-Template
---------------
Salah Mustafa Portfolio\Resume is a personal curriculum vitae template that can be used by all the web workers such as Designers or Developer.
This template contains PNG, PSD layers and fonts used.
Layers in this template are : Homepage, Contact, Portfolio and a blank template if you want to add a page.
All the text content is written with Montserrat Google Font, so there is no problem can face you coding it.
Colors are consistent and have the tendency of Web and Design.
The template is based on flat design, and you can see that from the wireframing of the concept which present the whole homepage.
I hope that my work interest you, feel free to ask anything.
Have a good time.