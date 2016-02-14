Ninth illustration in a series of 15, for Hotel Insider. The theme for this one is 'base layers for a cold day, that also looks good'.

Here´s the live version:

https://hotelinsider.com/articles/all-about-the-base

When I started I wanted to go for a strong composition and simple shapes. Also trying to work with a limited colour palette. The scene is set up in Maya and then coloured and shaded in Photoshop.