All About The Base

All About The Base fog bridge golden gate illustration hotel
Ninth illustration in a series of 15, for Hotel Insider. The theme for this one is 'base layers for a cold day, that also looks good'.

Here´s the live version:
https://hotelinsider.com/articles/all-about-the-base

When I started I wanted to go for a strong composition and simple shapes. Also trying to work with a limited colour palette. The scene is set up in Maya and then coloured and shaded in Photoshop.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Illustration to animation and graphic design.
