Bigshot Robot

Brokenhearted Babe

Bigshot Robot
Bigshot Robot
  • Save
Brokenhearted Babe double tap broken heart illustration cute girl love heart instagram
Download color palette

I made a little thing for Instagram, here's a reenactment.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Bigshot Robot
Bigshot Robot
Illustrator_Muralist Designer_Letterer

More by Bigshot Robot

View profile
    • Like