Banking app case study

Banking app case study mobile prototype user interface ui dashboard apple watch watch ux design banking app
Toke the initiative of redesigned Caixa directa app from a Portuguese bank, an app i frequently use to check my account status and other payments. My redesign isn’t a complete visual overhaul, but rather some changes to the app something will feel more engagement with the user.

Case study here https://medium.com/@marcolopes/digital-banking-app-case-study-ad54f22787b9#.78mgqvl6h

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Senior product designer at TravelPerk ✌🏼

