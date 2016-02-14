Toke the initiative of redesigned Caixa directa app from a Portuguese bank, an app i frequently use to check my account status and other payments. My redesign isn’t a complete visual overhaul, but rather some changes to the app something will feel more engagement with the user.

Case study here https://medium.com/@marcolopes/digital-banking-app-case-study-ad54f22787b9#.78mgqvl6h