Young James Hetfield

Young James Hetfield rock music guitar illustration metallica
Illustration ready for animating of (a young) James Hetfield from Metallica. For the Skillshare class by Jake Bartlett, Rock out with Character Animation.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
