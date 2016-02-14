Courtney Macca

Vivian the Venerable Vixen

Courtney Macca
Courtney Macca
  • Save
Vivian the Venerable Vixen red pink texture vespa lady woman valentine alliteration illustration illustration cute
Download color palette

Vivian the Venerable Vixen on a Vespa for Valentine's Day.

B757aa039e9ffaede5d5703d19a7a66b
Rebound of
Amelia the Adorable Astronaut
By Courtney Macca
Courtney Macca
Courtney Macca
Illustration, lettering, general enthusiasm.

More by Courtney Macca

View profile
    • Like