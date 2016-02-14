Richard Burton

Search Filters prototype

Search Filters prototype
Here’s a prototype I made of how search filters could function. We want to make it easy for people to search through all of their available financial data as quickly as possible. We’re also experimenting with natural language search.

If you’d like to join the beta mailing list, you can sign up through this Twitter Card.

[I’m 187/288 into my year of shots.]

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
