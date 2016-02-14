Make a s(wish)

Hello there everyone,

the original purpose of this shot was to announce that I got some dribbble invites I wanted to share, but then I found myself already giving them away to draftees I randomly browsed (and who then had great works in their portfolio)...

So now I just share this piece nonetheless. The idea was to play around with some styles regarding the icon/logo. It started with a simple vector icon which then turned into a slightly more complex vector icon which then got some color/light adjustments in photoshop... and you know sometimes you just do something more and ... more and then another idea comes to mind and you end up with something different than you actually had in mind. So this is the story of this thing here. So I added some steps to give you an idea.

To close the circle and come back to the title: My wish would be... that the draftees enjoy their stay, have fun and get something positive out of dribbble - and meet tons of amazing people. :)

Thanks for your time and enjoy.