Arwa Salameh

Elli Saab Dress

Arwa Salameh
Arwa Salameh
  • Save
Elli Saab Dress purple art fashionillustration illustration fashion
Download color palette

An Illustration by Arwa Salameh for The eliesaab dress. I Do Love this one =D 💙

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Arwa Salameh
Arwa Salameh

More by Arwa Salameh

View profile
    • Like