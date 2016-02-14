Hello I'm Nik

8-bit Atari 2600

8-bit Atari 2600 8 bit design artwork vector retrogaming atari
A console I never had as a kid, slightly before my time, but it's a real classic and the joystick is pure heaven.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
