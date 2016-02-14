Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)
Minimill

Much Love <3

Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)
Minimill
Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand) for Minimill
Hire Us
  • Save
Much Love <3 vector icon pink heart pixel minimal valentines day
Download color palette

Happy Valentine's Day! Much love from the whole team here at Minimill.

Please excuse this way-too-minimal pixel heart. Did I go too far?

We are Minimill, a design agency for brand, web, and mobile. Let's work together: team@minimill.co

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Minimill
Minimill
Hire Us

More by Minimill

View profile
    • Like