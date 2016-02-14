tonbui

Miss Áo dài

Miss Áo dài vietnam illustration tonbui
- I have a new shot for my project, which is an illustration of the symbol of Vietnam. AO DAI is a tangible value, the intangible value of Vietnam in general and of women in particular.
- AO DAI increase physical beauty of women, discreet and charming.
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
