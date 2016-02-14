Dalibor Pajic

Sleepy Panda

Dalibor Pajic
Dalibor Pajic
Hire Me
  • Save
Sleepy Panda animal cloud pillow sleep panda
Download color palette

Unused logo proposal.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Dalibor Pajic
Dalibor Pajic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dalibor Pajic

View profile
    • Like