Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo

The Big Draw Bogotá Feb 2016 - Stitch (Lilo y Stitch)

Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo
Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo
  • Save
The Big Draw Bogotá Feb 2016 - Stitch (Lilo y Stitch) disney stitch sticker character illustrator icon design flat vector solosalsero
Download color palette

Reto Febrero 2016 - Stitch (Lilo & Stitch)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo
Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo

More by Luis Miguel Maldonado Redondo

View profile
    • Like