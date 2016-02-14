Nela Dunato

Hand Lettered Holiday Greeting Card Sketch

Hand Lettered Holiday Greeting Card Sketch sketchbook brush script script holidays swirly brush pen ink greeting card hand-lettering hand lettering lettering
Hand-lettered holiday wishes I used for my 2016. greeting card :)
Pentel brush pen.

