Wrapping Paper For Depst Store

Wrapping Paper For Depst Store photography paper pattern design graphic
Depst store is a unique place in Moscow where one can find inspiration, ideas and dive into creative atmosphere. The Shop offers various things produced by Russian and international designers, like ceramics, porcelain, furniture and many other goods from all over the world. Now all these things can be wrapped in a special playful gift paper designed by A-2-O studio.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
