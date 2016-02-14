Wrapping Paper For Depst Store

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Depst store is a unique place in Moscow where one can find inspiration, ideas and dive into creative atmosphere. The Shop offers various things produced by Russian and international designers, like ceramics, porcelain, furniture and many other goods from all over the world. Now all these things can be wrapped in a special playful gift paper designed by A-2-O studio.