First 3D shotヽ( ﾟᗜ ﾟ)ﾉ

party balloon render light camera c4d cinema 4d carrot 3d flying funny
This year one of my goals is to learn some 3D modeling and animation.
Step by step, this is my first try with them :D

Hope you like!
In this days I will be working on the animation ^^

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Motion Designer, looking for challenging projects ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ
