Oh, baby

Just in time for the valentines day, haha.
Kisses for ya'll!

Wanted to share with you all a simple and minimal packaging re-design for baby wipes I did some time ago. This was my vision of how I'd want to see them in the shelves a supermarket. Unfortunately the client was too attached to their old design.

Done in collaboration with advertising agency Addiction.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
