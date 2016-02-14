🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just in time for the valentines day, haha.
Kisses for ya'll!
Wanted to share with you all a simple and minimal packaging re-design for baby wipes I did some time ago. This was my vision of how I'd want to see them in the shelves a supermarket. Unfortunately the client was too attached to their old design.
Done in collaboration with advertising agency Addiction.