Edoardo Biasini - Patterns

I Pomeriggi logotype

Edoardo Biasini - Patterns
Edoardo Biasini - Patterns
  • Save
I Pomeriggi logotype logo logotype orchestra
Download color palette

A logotype for a Milan Orchestra

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Edoardo Biasini - Patterns
Edoardo Biasini - Patterns

More by Edoardo Biasini - Patterns

View profile
    • Like