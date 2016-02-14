Mark Riggan

4 Fresh Invites

Mark Riggan
Mark Riggan
Hire Me
  • Save
4 Fresh Invites invites dribbble
Download color palette

Fellow designers, I have 4 invitations to award to 4 talented people. Here's what you need to do.

- Follow me on Dribbble.
- Tweet me a link to your portfolio

Best of luck to those who are looking to get drafted! Winners will be selected Wed. Feb 17!
If you are already a player, please share!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Mark Riggan
Mark Riggan
Pixels, Code, and Lots of Video Games.
Hire Me

More by Mark Riggan

View profile
    • Like