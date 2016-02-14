Blame Your Brother

Happy V-Day

Every year we love making a little Valentines Day card, usually in a form of an illustration or limited animated gif with a reoccuring character - the black heart. This year we thought it would be fun to fully animate him riding a skateboard. Happy Valentines Day!!

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
