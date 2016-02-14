🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A tribute to a famous italian writer. - Una frase dello scrittore siciliano tratta dal documentario ‘Andrea Camilleri: Il Maestro senza regole’ andato in onda su RAI3 il 6 Settembre 2015. é Teresa Mannino ad intervistare l’autore. Alla domanda ‘Qual’è il libro che si è divertito di più a scrivere?’ risponde con un pensiero che parla di amore per il proprio ‘lavoro’ e della sua capacità di limitare lo sforzo e le difficoltà nel compierlo.
Here the whole illustration: https://www.behance.net/gallery/33981312/Andrea-Camilleri