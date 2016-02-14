Matt Zoeller

Heart Attack

Heart Attack the walking dead walking dead zombie turned cute illustrator illustration valentines day valentine valentines heart
Happy Valentines Day! (and the return of The Walking Dead season 6)

I've been wanting to get into After Effects for a loooooong time. Hope you like my first attempt at it! It was a huge learning process.

Hopefully going to be doing a lot more of these!

