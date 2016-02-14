Heart Attack

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy Valentines Day! (and the return of The Walking Dead season 6)
I've been wanting to get into After Effects for a loooooong time. Hope you like my first attempt at it! It was a huge learning process.
Hopefully going to be doing a lot more of these!