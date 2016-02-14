Xavi Colomer

Einstein - Gravitational Waves

Xavi Colomer
Xavi Colomer
  • Save
Einstein - Gravitational Waves universe physics history character cartoon illustrator space gravitational waves science illustration einstein
Download color palette

Quick Sketch to celebrate the detection of the gravitational waves.

Xavi Colomer
Xavi Colomer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Xavi Colomer

View profile
    • Like