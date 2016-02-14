Shane (UVSoaked)

UVSoaked V2 Refreshed

UVSoaked V2 Refreshed sunburnt neon 80s minimal vintage waterdrop drop water drop water uv rays sun uv soaked
U + (flipped) V = A sunburnt droplet.

Tweaked my logo a bit - thickened the lines and freshened up the colours some more. Really digging the hot lava colour lately.

