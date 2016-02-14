Luke Murphy

Pee like no one is watching

Pee like no one is watching brush lettering
I've been playing with my Pentel brush again today to improve my lettering. I definitely love it more than my Tombow brushes for lettering, as there's a load more control.

Think I might make this into a print. Anyone want it?

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
