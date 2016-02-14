Simon Griffee

Your Perfection is a Memory of the Past

"The world is changing all the time. Your perfection is a memory of the past."
— Alex Martelli

"Anything worth doing is worth doing badly."
— G.K. Chesterton

I found an "L.A. Girl" lipliner (Made in Brazil) on the ground in a metro station on Friday and tried it out when I got home.

Happy Valentine's day!

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
