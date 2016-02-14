User profile

Steph Lynch

Steph Lynch
Steph Lynch
Day 006 of the DailyUI Challenge.

Spent my morning rethinking how LinkedIn displays their user content. The idea is that the left column functions as a quick profile overview with CTA to message. The center column scrolls to show a long-form resume with skills, awards, etc. The right column shows one recommendation and 1-10 other profiles, based on the length of the recommendation shown.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Steph Lynch
Steph Lynch

