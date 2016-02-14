Dany Rizky

Simple Wallet App

Dany Rizky
Dany Rizky
  • Save
Simple Wallet App card wallet onboarding illustration app iphone mobil ux ui design
Download color palette

Try to explore new ui/ux for simple wallet app with @Ghani Pradita signature style.

comment or feedback is really appreciated

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Dany Rizky
Dany Rizky

More by Dany Rizky

View profile
    • Like