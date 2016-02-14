So I fell upon a creative exercise blog, that suggested to go on kickstarter and find a company and use they're concept to practise making a logo.

this is just for fun and at the same time i think it could provide visability to they're project

here is the link to the page https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1888532636/goleaks?ref=category

The to be project is ,from what i understand, a platform where journalist can exchange with their sources anonymously and safely.