🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I fell upon a creative exercise blog, that suggested to go on kickstarter and find a company and use they're concept to practise making a logo.
this is just for fun and at the same time i think it could provide visability to they're project
here is the link to the page https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1888532636/goleaks?ref=category
The to be project is ,from what i understand, a platform where journalist can exchange with their sources anonymously and safely.