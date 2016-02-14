Milana Stanic

Love in Oslo

Milana Stanic
Milana Stanic
  • Save
Love in Oslo city landscape blue pink purple card greeting day valentines night norway oslo
Download color palette

As some of you know I have moved recently to the north, and currently reside in the lovely town of Drammen, Norway. Since I am in the middle of looking for work I thought some shameless self promotion was in order, and made these :D Wish me luck :)
If you want to see more you can check it out here https://www.behance.net/gallery/34001626/Love-in-Oslo-Valentine-Greeting-Cards

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Milana Stanic
Milana Stanic

More by Milana Stanic

View profile
    • Like