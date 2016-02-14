Stephen David Smith

Japanese Beercans

I was exploring to what extent product branding / packaging could be simplified with the product or brand in question still remaining recognisable. This is the first in a series of these explorations focussing on brands or products in Tokyo, where I'm based.

Brand Designer, Service Designer & Illustrator
