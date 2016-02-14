Martin Orton

MyCareerGoals UI Design

Martin Orton
Martin Orton
  • Save
MyCareerGoals UI Design illustration user interface ui user interface design website design digital design ui design web design
Download color palette

SkillsMap is a membership-based, complete end-to-end recruitment solution that offers a company direct access to top talent in Africa & Abroad for exclusive positions within a company. Their discerning members are looking for careers that match their ambitions. They’re the best and the brightest, and SkillsMap’s role is to connect them with the right companies.

Martin Orton
Martin Orton

More by Martin Orton

View profile
    • Like