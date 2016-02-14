Mason Dickson

Personal Branding - Mason Designs

Mason Dickson
Mason Dickson
  • Save
Personal Branding - Mason Designs esports gaming sports space negative down shield logo m branding personal design
Download color palette

Another crack at my personal branding. I think this one will stick! There is a negative space down arrow in the M representing my "down-to-earth" appeal with clients. I was looking to create a very sports-like feel with my branding, as sports/esports branding is what I enjoy most. Hope you like!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Mason Dickson
Mason Dickson

More by Mason Dickson

View profile
    • Like