Serendipity : paradigm of parallels

Serendipity : paradigm of parallels bandw blackandwhite lineart symmetry urbex dmc dataproduction dataprod
A photographic work initiated to testify to these lines, textures, debris and lights associated with mutations of this unusual space. Serendipity : paradigm of parallels is an exhibition which tries to illustrate complexity of life, new paradigms and human network.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
