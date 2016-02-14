Jan-Paul Koudstaal

Dailyui049 Notifications

Jan-Paul Koudstaal
Jan-Paul Koudstaal
  • Save
Dailyui049 Notifications avenir notifications dailyui049 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 049 of the Daily UI project.
Assignment: Notifications

D8c6cab9f1e652eeb838a918e1c5ee0c
Rebound of
Dailyui044 Favorites
By Jan-Paul Koudstaal
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Jan-Paul Koudstaal
Jan-Paul Koudstaal

More by Jan-Paul Koudstaal

View profile
    • Like