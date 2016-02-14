Cristhofer Andana Alcaino

Day 076 - Create A New Project Modal

Day 076 - Create A New Project Modal new modal project create ux challenge concept interface daily100 dailyui ui design
Daily UI Elements for 100 days.

This is day 076.

My challenge for today is a Create A New Project Modal.

#daily100 #day076 #dailyui #ui #design

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
