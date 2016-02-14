Ernest Gerber

LekkerManLekker T-shirt Concept2

Ernest Gerber
Ernest Gerber
  • Save
LekkerManLekker T-shirt Concept2 pin up pin-up pinup apparel south africa vector illustration vector food illustration black and white illustration t-shirt
Download color palette

T-shirt design concept "May the wors be with you" for South African Braai Brand LekkerManLekker.

Ernest Gerber
Ernest Gerber

More by Ernest Gerber

View profile
    • Like